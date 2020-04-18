Kathleen "Kathy" O'Brien MONTPELIER — Kathleen (Kathy) O’Brien died at the Surrogate Son Hospice in Concord on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 77. Kathy was born in Hartford, Connecticut. She was one of two children born to John R. O’Brien and Grace (Tuffy) O’Brien. Growing up in Hartford, Kathy became friends with Nancy Sullivan Alling, and the two would remain friends for over 70 years until Nancy’s death in 2018. Kathleen moved to Vermont in 1988. She worked for many years as a social worker for the State of Vermont. She specialized in working to help families in the greater Vermont area. In addition to her work and her friends, Kathy was a devoted Catholic. She attended St. Augustine’s Church. Kathy was also a member of JBOB, a non-denominational faith group, since 1996, where she formed many lasting and important relationships. Kathy will be remembered by those who knew and loved her as a “saint.” She was a generous and giving woman who always dressed well even though she was frugal. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Richard O’Brien, and many treasured friends including Nancy Alling and Anna Mae Jankovich. If you knew Kathy, make sure to do something kind in her memory. A private burial will take place at Hope Cemetery. A public memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine’s at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions in Kathy’s honor can be made to St. Augustine’s Church, 16 Barre St., Montpelier, VT 05602 Guare & Sons Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.guareandsons.com
