Kathleen Coane MONTPELIER — Kathleen “Kathi” Coane, 82, of Montpelier, wife of Daniel “Danny” Coane, died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, after a long illness since this January. There are no services scheduled, but a celebration of her life will be conducted in the future. A complete obituary will be in a later edition of The Times Argus. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
