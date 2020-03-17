Kathleen "Cathie" (Good) Pancoast KEY LARGO, Fla. — Kathleen "Cathie" Good Pancoast, of Key Largo, Florida, and Osterville, Massachusetts, was called home by our heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Cathie was born in Montpelier, Vermont, and was the daughter of the late Glynn and Helen Good. Cathie's life will be cherished by her devoted husband, Norman Pancoast; two children, Jennifer Leonard and husband Steve of Roswell, Georgia, Geoffrey of Raleigh, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Sarah and Kathryn Leonard, Matthew, Abigail and Thomas Pancoast; her brothers, Glenn, Doug, James, and sister, Melinda Good; and, of course, her sweet dog, Casey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Good. Cathie attended elementary and high school in Montpelier. She graduated from The Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston after attending Trinity College of Vermont in Burlington. She began her career in the fashion industry at Lord & Taylor and then became a buyer for the Frederick Atkins Co., both in New York City. It was there in New York that she met her soulmate, Norman Pancoast, and together, they had a wonderful life and marriage of almost 56 years together. Cathie was a devout Catholic and prayed daily for her family and friends and all those in need. Her beautiful life and love for Jesus Christ is everlasting in the lives she touched as she would light up a room with her warm smile. She had a special talent and place in her heart for helping others. Her passion was working with students with special needs at The Little Friends School in Naperville, Illinois, The Matheny School in Peapack, New Jersey, and The YMCA in Somerset, New Jersey. She also loved working with the Girl Scouts, having her first troop while working in New York and following through with Jennifer’s troops through high school. Cathie was extremely talented, she needlepointed numerous pillows, belts, ornaments and Christmas stockings for Norman, her children and grandchildren. Every summer, she made Nantucket Baskets and Sailors Valentines for all special occasions for her family. Cathie's greatest loves were her husband, Norman, her family, Casey and friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her kind spirit and gracious personality will be forever remembered. A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated this summer in Burlington, Vermont. Donations can be made in memory of Cathie to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
