Kathleen C. Collins NORTHFIELD — Kathleen C. “Kitty” Collins, 94, passed away peacefully on July 3rd 2022 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with her family by her side. She was born in Riverton on April 19, 1928, the daughter of Leon & Lillian (Culver) Croteau, Jr. Kitty attended the local elementary school in Riverton and graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier, class of 1946. After graduation, she began her career as a bookkeeper for the State of Vermont Liquor Control Board and continued working for the State until her marriage to Lawrence J. Collins on July 29, 1967. Soon after marrying, they moved to Tarpon Springs, FL and resided there for many years, before returning to Vermont to assist with the care of her mom. They continued to make their home in Florida and Vermont, until the death of her husband in 1989. After Lawrence’s death, Kitty made her full time residence in Vermont. She again worked for the State as a temporary employee, until her retirement in 1993. Kitty loved to read romance books and also write letters to her friends and family. She always tried to include a letter in any card she sent to someone she didn’t see often. It took her a long time to get her Christmas cards in the mail! She prided herself on being able to remember all of her nieces and nephews birthdays. Most times you could expect a card in the mail from her on your birthday. Her favorite pastime was cooking and baking. She volunteered at the Northfield Senior Center and the Out and About Adult Day Services in Morrisville. She also helped with many chicken pie suppers at the McKenzie Methodist Church in Riverton. Kitty will be remembered most for her love of baking. She was always whipping up something delicious to eat. Whether it was family barbeques or the many holiday gatherings, she always made wonderful desserts. Kitty remembered everyone’s favorite, so if she knew you were coming, the treat was usually waiting for you. Kitty was a sweet and generous lady and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by two sisters, Virginia Chiaravalle of Morrisville, Janice Halford of Northfield; two sister in-laws, Linda Matheson of Barre, Jackie Croteau of Fayetteville, GA; She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Kitty is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; two brothers, Richard Croteau, Leon Croteau, III; two sisters, June Wheeler and Anne Emmons. There are no calling hours. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted Thursday, July 14 at 11 am at the Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Northfield Senior Center, 144 Wall Street, Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
