Katherine Vaughan EAST MONTPELIER — Katherine Vaughan, 89, of Carleton Boulevard passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at home with her family at her bedside. Born on June 8, 1933, in Hartford, Vermont, she was the daughter of Wayne Morris and Effie May (Harrington) Burnham. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Hartford High School in 1952. On June 21, 1958, she married Jerome Winthrop Vaughan in the Hartford Congregational Church in Hartford. Following their marriage, they made their home in Hartford, Northfield, Randolph, and Montpelier before settling in East Montpelier. Katherine was first employed as a Secretary for Twin State Electrical Company in White River Jct., before joining Vermont State Government as a Secretary in the Education Department, eventually retiring in 1995 from the Public Service Department. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Barre. In her leisure time, she enjoyed embroidery and needlework, reading, doing crossword puzzles with her husband and listening to gospel music on the radio. In the last few years, she thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her family. Survivors include her husband, Jerome Vaughan of East Montpelier; her daughter, Ellen Light of Barre and her son, Mark Vaughan and his wife, Renee of Saginaw, Texas as well as her five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her fourteen brothers and sisters. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Faith Community Church, 30 Jones Brothers Way, Barre, and a Remembrance Service will be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 19 South Seminary Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
