Katherine Fox Curley WORCESTER — Katherine Fox Curley, age 74, a longtime resident of Worcester, Vermont, and most recently of Evergreen, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly in a boating accident on Lake Champlain on the evening of Sept. 16, 2021. Katherine was born to the late Harry W. and Virginia H. Fox, on Sept. 23, 1946, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She obtained her B.A. from Northwestern University and spent most of her working career with the State of Vermont. Katherine is survived by her two children, William H. Curley IV (Deborah) and Jessica F. Curley (S. Barry Mendeloff); as well as her long-term partner, William F. Snow, and his son, Ryan W. Snow (Carrie). She is also survived by her two siblings, Ellen Greene and Frederick Fox (Ann), and their extended families. Katherine enjoyed sailing, traveling and cooking but G’ma most enjoyed visiting with, doting upon, and shopping for their six grandchildren, Eleanor, Alexandra, Mattias, Keira, Jackson and Jasper. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation. www.gregorycremation.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.