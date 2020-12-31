Katherine Cook LAKELAND, Fla. — Katherine "Kay" Cook passed away on Dec. 24, 2020. She was born in St. Albans, Vermont, on May 15, 1934, to Stanley and Mary Crawford. Kay was married to Neal Cook on Aug. 27, 1955, in Montpelier, Vermont, where she had lived since 1944. In 1972, her family moved to Laurel, Maryland. Kay was employed by The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, retiring in 1997. In 1999, she and Neal moved to Highland Fairways in Lakeland, Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Neal. She leaves behind three children, Stephen (Pam), Severna Park, Maryland, Barbara Riley (Charles), Laurel, Maryland, and James (Lisa), Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Christine and Daniel Riley, D.J. Harkleroad, Connor Corr and Jake Cook; one brother, David Crawford (Linda), Naples, Florida. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service is being planned.
