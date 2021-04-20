Katherine B. Bisson BARRE — Katherine B. Bisson peacefully passed away at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the age of 98. Katherine was born in Montpelier on Sept. 2, 1922, to Charles and Bernice (Pembroke) Harpan. She graduated from St. Michael's High School in Montpelier. After graduating, she worked as a switchboard operator. On Sept. 7, 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Bisson, after his return from WWII. Together, they farmed and raised a family on Bailey Street until passing the farm forward to sons Raymond and Timothy Bisson. Katherine was a lover of family and nature. She was especially in love with Vermont’s ever-changing seasons. She will be remembered for the all-telling twinkle in her Irish eyes. Katherine is survived by her six children and their spouses, Bernice (Michael) Coleman, Raymond (Ellin Blouin) Bisson, Anne (Blair) Salisbury, Jeanne Bisson (Ikuzi Teraki), Peter (Debra LaGue) Bisson, and Timothy (Sharon Abbiati) Bisson. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Foy; and stepsister, Marion Peduzzi; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Bisson and Paul Blanchette. She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, all of whom were dearly loved by their “Gigi.” Katherine was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Raymond; and her sister, Josephine McKeon. “Jesus, help me to see everyone as you see them so that I can love them as you love them.” There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Burial will follow in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to St. Monica or St. Michael schools or to Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
