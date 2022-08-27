Karen R. Roos MONTPELIER — Karen Rexford Roos was born on February 27th, 1947 in Newport, VT. Aside from a few years in Ohio as a child, two years in India as a teenager, and a few years in California in the 70s, she was a lifelong and very proud Vermonter. Her first husband was Bill Copeland, with whom she had two sons. The love of her life was Jim Roos, who was 17 years her elder and passed away in 2020 at the age of 89. Jim and Karen were well-known to the long-time residents of Montpelier, where they resided for more than 40 years. It was with Jim that she knew the most joy in her life. She also found joy in making music, and various visual arts. She played the flute very seriously for many years, and also sang and played piano. And she loved and cherished her family - two brothers and sisters, children, step-children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews - all were dear to her and found mutual enrichment in relationship. In her professional life, Karen worked with the Youth Service Bureau, Teen Program, and then Central Vermont Head Start for more than 20 years. She was an enthusiastic reader and life-long learner, both in her personal life and in her work in the world. And she worked hard to recover from what she would freely tell you was a very difficult childhood. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in her early 60s and experienced a slow decline in motor function for the last 15 years of her life. She passed away on August 23rd, 2022. She is survived by her sister Suzanne, her brother Jeffrey, and her sons Albee and Tenzin, as well as step-sons Gregg and Ian, and grandchildren Casey, Ruby and Celeste.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.