Karen L. Henderson WORCESTER — Our Karen died in the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2020, after many years of declining health. Karen spent her young years at the Brandon Training School and the Waterbury State Hospital. She then went to live at an intermediate care facility in Barre. Karen came to be a part of our family when she was 24 years old. She was a handful at first. Over time, she settled and grew to trust us. She became the princess she was meant to be all along. Karen had the brightest blue eyes. She loved her jewelry and could make any outfit look fabulous. She liked to go for long walks, dance, make collages and dig for worms. Karen was born Feb. 5, 1960. She was predeceased by her best friend, Delores Deuso. She leaves behind her family of 36 years: Holly Perdue, Cheri Goldstein, Bonnie Barrows, and the children who are mostly grown, Robert, Kevin (Becky), Rici, Leo, Eric, Jarrett, Kethry, Taliesin (Kristina), Chris, Gabriel and Ross. There is a large hole in our lives that cannot be filled. In memory of Karen, wear your finest piece of jewelry, your brightest colored outfit and cast some pretty leaves into the stream.
