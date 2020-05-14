Karen (Joslyn) Sandretto WATERBURY — Karen Joslyn Sandretto went to meet her Lord on May 12, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD and a yearlong battle with cancer. Karen was born in Montpelier on July 12, 1948, to Douglas and Eleanor (French) Joslyn. She graduated from Waterbury High School and married Thomas Sandretto on July 1, 1966. Karen worked nine years at the former Waterbury Holiday Inn while also working for Lear Design and Construction. She ended her working career with 29 years at the Waterbury Post Office where she was renowned for her sorting speed. She retired on Oct. 31, 2009. In her youth, Karen was very active in the Wesley United Methodist Church, the Jaycee Ann's, and was a past president of the Blush Hill Country Club Ladies League. She and Thomas spent many weekends on golfing outings with her parents, Douglas and Eleanor. Once their children were raised, Karen and Thomas traveled extensively throughout the country and vacationed frequently in Florida and Las Vegas. Karen and Thomas left Vermont in 2015 to join son Vance and his wife, Donna, in Marana, Arizona. There, they enjoyed the local eateries and casinos until Karen's health declined in 2019. Karen is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas; sons, Vance and wife Donna of Marana, Arizona, and Shane and wife Terri of Sanford, North Carolina. She has three granddaughters, Jessica Sandretto and partner Dan Romeyn of New Britain, Connecticut, Samantha Pegolo and husband Matt of Portland, Connecticut, and Alexandra Sandretto of Sanford, North Carolina. She also has three great-grandchildren, James and Elizabeth Pegolo and Lilian Romeyn. Karen is also survived by three siblings, Lynda Joslyn of Silver Spring, Maryland, Bruce Joslyn and wife Brenda of Glover, Vermont, and Carma Flowers and husband Gus of Roxbury, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Pamela. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home Facebook page.
