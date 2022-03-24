Karen H. Lamson MORETOWN — Karen H. Lamson, 80, passed away at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin on Friday morning, March 18, 2022. Born in Stowe on Feb. 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Pauline Houston Whalley. On June 25, 1960, she married Harry Lamson in Waterbury, He predeceased her on Dec. 10, 2002. Karen graduated from Stowe High School in 1960, She had fond memories of being the prom queen. After marrying Harry, she was happy and busy raising her family. She worked for many years at the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, retiring in 1997. Karen loved to garden and had two large vegetable and flower gardens at her home in Moretown. She also enjoyed camping, canning vegetables, making afghans, yard sales, doing crosswords and puzzles, and spending time with her dogs and cats. Karen loved babysitting her grandchildren and attending family gatherings. She is survived by her three sons, Harry James “Jim” Lamson and his wife, Jerri, of Moretown, Robert Scott Lamson and his wife, Crystal, of Northfield Falls, and Thomas Joseph Lamson and his fiancée, Kara, of Barre; her sister, Carol Byrd and her husband, Larry, of Danville; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her nieces, nephews, and extended family. A graveside service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, April 23, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at St. Leo’s Parish Hall in Waterbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Washington County Humane Society, online at info@centralvermonthumane.org or by mail to CVHS, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
