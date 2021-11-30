Karen (Carlson) Flinn BURLINGTON — Karen Marie (Carlson) Flinn, 58, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, after a battle with metastatic melanoma. She was able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner surrounded by her family and beloved cat, Sophie. Karen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on April 4, 1963, the daughter of Carl A. and Carol (Beeler) Carlson. As a child, her father worked for the Federal Aviation Administration; she would join him at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, watching the planes take off, and dreaming of all the places she could go. She attended West Aurora High School in Aurora, Illinois, and graduated in 1981. She then attended Waubonsee Community College and graduated with an associate degree in Psychology. In 1987, she moved to Vermont with her family. On Sept. 15, 1989, she met the love of her life, Benjamin Flinn, at Sha-na-na’s in Burlington when he asked her to dance. They were married at St. Joseph’s Co-Cathedral on Aug. 11, 1990. On June 25, 1993, she gave birth to their beloved twins, Benjamin and Kirsten. For many years, she was a manager of Ritz Camera in South Burlington. In 2006, she began working with the Transportation Security Administration at the airport in South Burlington; she had a great love of country and wanted to protect American citizens. Most recently, she worked as an officer for USCIS (Citizenship and Immigration Services) in Essex Junction. Karen had a great many interests and was happiest when she was with her family. She had a love of traveling, having gone on many cruises throughout her lifetime. She also enjoyed dancing, baking, working on her cross stitch, and playing with her cat, Sophie. She was a very devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. Karen is survived by her loving husband, SSG Benjamin Arthur Flinn; her twins, son Benjamin Flinn II and wife Anna Lee, of Utica, New York, and daughter Kirsten Flinn, of Colchester, Vermont. She is also survived by her father, Carl A. Carlson, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; older brother Carl T. Carlson and wife Donna, of Metairie, Louisiana, older sister Ingrid A. Carlson and husband Steve, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and younger sister Carol T. Carlson, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; mother-in-law Jane E. Bryant, of Northfield, Vermont; brother-in-law Richard J. Flinn, of Northfield, Vermont; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Carol R. Carlson, and younger brother Eric C. Carlson. The family wishes to offer their sincerest gratitude to the staff from UVM Home Health & Hospice, the Vermont Respite House and the Miller 5 Oncology Unit at the UVMMC for taking great care of her during her battle with metastatic melanoma. They would also like to thank the parishioners of St. Joseph’s Cathedral, the members of the O.N.E. Community Center, and Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home for their services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Karen's memory may be made to www.gofundme.com, by searching for the fundraiser name: Donate to Charity in Memory of Karen Flinn. All proceeds will be equally donated to UVM Home Health & Hospice and the March of Dimes, two charities she was passionate about. There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington, with a small reception to follow. Interment will take place in the spring in the Catholic cemetery on Doyon Road in Northfield, Vermont. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
