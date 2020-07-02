Karen Bennett Crossett ORANGE — Karen Bennett Crossett, 42, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Waterbury, Vermont, as the result of a motorcycle accident. She was born May 23, 1978, in Berlin, Vermont, the daughter of Patrick M. and Margaret E. (Thomas) Doyle. She attended school in Chelsea, Vermont, graduating in 1996 from Chelsea High School. She later attended Johnson State College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English. For the last 20 years, she had been a dispatcher for the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept., Berlin Police Dept., Northfield Police Dept., Montpelier Police Dept. and the Vermont State Police at the Williston Barracks. On Oct. 1, 2016, she married Christopher Crossett. They lived their married life in Orange, Vermont, with her daughter, Allie. She enjoyed league bowling at Twin City Lanes, riding horses, dogs, hiking and kayaking. She is survived by her husband, Chris, a daughter, Allison, her parents, Pat and Margaret Doyle, and her sister, Kathleen Battles, all of Orange, Vermont; a brother, Steven Doyle of Enfield, New Hampshire; seven nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. There are no public calling hours. A private memorial service will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caroline’s Second Chance Ranch, 75 Brown Hill East Road, Huntington, VT 05462. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwaycilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, in charge of arrangements.
