Kaleb Jordan Peterson WEST BERLIN — “Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day” It is with great sorrow that I share the passing of my beautiful son, Kaleb Jordan Peterson, born on April 28, 1996. Affectionately known as “Lubby”. He was an amazing son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend, who spread joy and happiness wherever he went and brought a bright spark in this world. He loved fiercely and will be deeply missed by many. Kaleb chose to live his life to the fullest, surrounded by beauty. He loved music, especially attending music festivals with his clan. He was also a lover of food. His life-long passion led him to always experiencing new recipes, cooking for his friends and family or his customers at the Reservoir in Waterbury, Vermont. Kaleb loved playing “vids” with his gaming family, an unbeatable force. Kaleb walked with a quiet sense of humor, for all privileged to know him. Always making you laugh or stop and ponder for a moment. With all his interests, Kaleb’s real love was spending time with his beloved dog, Molly. They gave each other so much love and joy throughout their journey in life, they shared a special bond. His family and friends were so important to him. He loved every family holiday and gathering, ensuring everyone’s favorite dish was provided. He also chose gifts that were always unique and personal to the recipient. His traditions were a gift to each of us knowing how much pleasure it gave him. To know Kaleb, is to have laughed with or have shared a kind word. Being humbly social was a special quality which Kaleb was bestowed; those around him were always drawn to his mischievous smile (or little smirk as we know it) and then gifted us with his infectious and enthusiastic personality. Selflessness and generosity were two traits that highlighted his personality. Kaleb touched the lives of so many people. With his unassuming and disarming smile, he could put anyone at ease, Kaleb was so special. He represents the good that we all need every day in our lives. He was one of a select few who could rise to meet any challenge in life without a complaint. I am proud to have been able to call Kaleb my son, his spirit is one of a kind. Kaleb, the love and joy you brought me will never be forgotten, my memories will be forever. Kaleb is survived by his mother, Jennifer; stepfather, Lloyd; brother, Kyle; sister, Kaitlyn; aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and the countless friends Kaleb has touched throughout his life. A gathering to celebrate the life of Kaleb will be held on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at 1:00pm at 1055 Chandler Road, West Berlin, Vermont.
