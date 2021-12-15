K. Lucille Whitney CHELSEA — K. Lucille Whitney, 79, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, with her devoted cousins, Jeanie Gilman and Lorraine Patterson, at her bedside. She was born Dec. 13, 1941, in Barre, the daughter of Merrill R. and Katherine R. Whitney. She attended Chelsea schools, graduating from Chelsea High School Friday the 13th of June 1958. She graduated from UVM in 1962 and went on to earn a master’s degree in early childhood education at UConn. She taught kindergarten in many area schools. She was also a lay minister at the West Hill Methodist Church in Chelsea for several years, as well as directing summer Bible school for the area children, and the annual Christmas pageant. She conducted a beautiful candlelight Christmas Eve service for many years. She had a lifelong passion for dolls, leaving behind a collection of several hundred. She also was an avid flower gardener and an accomplished pianist. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, baking and reading; frequently reading the end of the book first to make sure it was worth her time. She wrote poetry and many letters to close friends. She enjoyed daily phone calls with close cousins and her sister. Thanks to her brother and his family, she was able to stay on the family farm. She also enjoyed yard sales and trips to all the area thrift stores with her cousin. She is survived by her brother and his wife, Merrill L. and Sandra Whitney, of Chelsea; her sister, Sally Sanford, of Vergennes; her cousin and long-term caregiver, Jeanine (Donald) Gilman, of Williamstown, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased in death by her parents; her sister, Suzanne Hayward; and a beloved cousin, Phyllis Williamson; also by her Aunt Marcia and Uncle Wendell. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the Chelsea West Hill Cemetery in the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to the First Branch Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.