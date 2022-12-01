Justin T. LaHart BURLINGTON — Justin T. LaHart, 31, of Burlington passed away on November 28, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester surrounded by family following a brief illness. He was born in Burlington VT, on March 31, 1991. He attended primary and junior high schools in Waterbury, VT, and High School in Montpelier where he graduated in 2009. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He played youth soccer, baseball and hockey. He would go on to play 4 years of hockey at the high school level. He enjoyed weekends at the mountain snowboarding with friends and sunsets on the beaches of Lake Champlain. His other two passions where music and skateboarding. Justin was very talented at expressing himself through his craft of music often reflected by his writing of lyrics and prose. An intellectual thinker, Justin blossomed as an electronic artist often inscribing his moods through the words attached to his beats. He enjoyed poetry slams, HipHop as well as the classic Rock genre. He also spent his free time drawing and sketching. Justin loved to skateboard at Talent and Burlington Skatepark among a few of the places he visited. He also enjoyed street riding and the freedom it gave him. Justin believed in the power of friendships and developed many along the way. No matter where he landed, he also made a friend. With an infectious laugh and beaming smile, he was the type of friend who gave his last slice of bread, or the shirt off his back, if it made you smile. Justin always played the hand that was dealt to him no matter the struggle with a positive attitude. Surrounding himself with lifelong friends was an inspiration to him. He pursued his love of cooking after high school working at various restaurants in Montpelier before moving to Burlington. He enjoyed creating new dishes and improving upon traditional ones. He loved to sample the locavore in his travels as well as developing a palette for different cuisines. Justin is survived by his mother Renea Bordeau of Montpelier, Vermont, his father, Russell LaHart of Lake Placid, NY, his brother Loren LaHart of Tempe, Arizona, many aunts, uncles and first and second cousins. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 am on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Guare and Sons Funeral Home. A private graveside service will follow for family and close friends at Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier. We would like to give a special thank you to UVM-Medical ICU unit for the tenacity, tenderness and unfathomable support given to Justin and our family during his hospital stay. Also, a special thank you to McClure Miller Hospital Center for their deeply compassionate staff, thoughtful environment and peaceful bridge to the spiritual world for Justin. Memorial contributions may be made to McClure Miller Hospice Center in Justin’s name at www.UVMHomeHealth.org or by mailing to: McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network - Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. Guard & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.