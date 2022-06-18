Justin E. Bushey WILLIAMSTOWN — Justin E. Bushey, 40, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home in Williamstown. He was born in Randolph on March 2, 1982. He was the son of Carl and Cynthia (Farmer) Bushey. Justin was a graduate of Randolph High School, class of 2000. He married Christie Louise Cooke in Roxbury on Aug. 22, 2013. They made their home on Route 14 in Williamstown. Justin was an accomplished roofer and painter, having worked and operated his own business in the central Vermont area. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved off-road riding in his custom-lifted Jeep. He was a family man, enjoyed raising pigs and was always eager to help others. Survivors include his wife, Christie, of Williamstown; mother, Cynthia Bushey, of Northfield; five children, Aiden Eugene Bushey, of Williamstown, Esme Anne Bushey, of South Barre, Jamison Eli Bushey, of Williamstown, MaryAda Eleanor Bushey, of Williamstown, Charleigh Jean Bushey, of Williamstown; five siblings, Bridget Lee, of Washington state, Kerry Hudson, of Montpelier, Forest Gardner, of Northfield, Emily Drown, of Orland Park, Illinois, Jessamine Bushey, of Gold River, California; many nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, there are no calling hours. A private gathering to celebrate his life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Let’s Go Fishing Program for Kids,” c/o Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602-3702. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
