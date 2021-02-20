June Wood Quinn HARDWICK — June Wood Quinn, 88, of Hardwick passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's, at The Manor Nursing Home with her family by her side. June was born in Hardwick on Nov. 17, 1932, to George and Shirley (Ainsworth) Wood. She attended Maple Corner Elementary School and graduated from Montpelier High School. On May 15, 1954, she married the love of her life, John J. Quinn, at St. Augustine's Church in Montpelier, Vermont. Together, they raised six children. June was employed as a bank teller for many years at the Montpelier National Bank, then at Chittenden Trust Co. working as one of the first drive-up tellers in Montpelier. Later in her career, she worked at the Franklin Lamoille Bank in Morrisville and the Mountain Trust Co. in Stowe. June's greatest joy came from children. She operated a home day care for many years and was known by many as Mama June; her house was always open to neighborhood children and friends of her children. Everyone was always welcome. June is survived by her husband, John J. Quinn of Hardwick; her children, Donna Ford (Dave) of Riverview, Florida, Deanna Turner (John) of Wagener, South Carolina, William Quinn (Heather) of Craftsbury, Vermont, Darlene LaCasse (Kenneth) of Hardwick, Vermont; grandchildren, (Donna) Tara Nesselroad, Trey Ford, (John) John Quinn III, Carly Quinn, (Deanna) Jade Clark, Levi Garrow, Codi Garrow, (William) Billy Quinn, Erik Quinn, Dakota Quinn, Stuart Quinn, Patrick Quinn, (Darlene) Desiree Hodgdon, Becca LaRose, Quinn LaCasse, Kelsey LaCasse; and 14 great-grandchildren. June was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Debora, on June 25, 1993; and her son, John Jr. on Oct. 28. 2006. A graveside service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family. Arrangements made by des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Her burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in June’s memory to Lamoille Home Health/Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661; or Alzheimer's Association of Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495. A specials thank you to the staff at The Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care they provided.
Donna and family, I am saddened by the passing of your Mom. She was a beautiful loving person and will be missed.
