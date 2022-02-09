June Sofield Morgan MONTPELIER — June Sofield Morgan, 100, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the only child born to the late Franklin and Harriet Sofield on June 20, 1921, in Montclair, New Jersey. June raised her three children in Livingston, New Jersey. June is survived by three children: June and Steven, of Kittery, Maine; Bill and Kyle, of Carmel, California; and Suzanne and George, of Montpelier, Vermont. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Martin and Shanna, Eric and Brittney, Kate and Steven and Emilie and Tim; seven great-grandchildren, Landry, Camden, Bea, Maple, Nathan, William and Clara June. June was predeceased by her loving husband, Jack Morgan, in 1984. June was a world traveler, an accomplished fashion icon and coordinator. She owned and ran several women’s fashion boutiques in New Jersey, Nevada, and was a fashion designer for Harrah’s Casino in Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. She was an avid bridge player, reader, and was known for her dinner and cocktail parties. June was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Westview Meadows staff and residents for the incredible care and love they gave to our mother. Her immediate family will have a memorial gathering at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please donate making a tribute gift to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, www.cvhhh.org/donate
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.