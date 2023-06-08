Juliet Cooke Leach Barton SHELBURNE — A celebration of the life of Juliet (Julie) Cooke Leach Barton, 92, formerly of Montpelier and Barre, will be held Saturday, June 10th at Bethany Church in Montpelier at 1 o’clock. Burial of her cremains will follow at the Village Cemetery in Hyde Park. Juliet died March 15, 2023, at her residence in Shelburne. Friends may greet the family at the church from 12:30 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Bethany Church in Montpelier.
