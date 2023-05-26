Juliet Cooke Leach Barton SHELBURNE — Juliet (Julie) Cooke Leach Barton, 92, died peacefully in her sleep on March 15, 2023, at her home at the Residence at Shelburne Bay in Shelburne, VT. Born February 17, 1931, on the family farm in Hyde Park, VT, she was the daughter of Oscar Herbert Cooke and Belle Cooke. She was salutatorian of her graduating class at Lamoille Central Academy in Hyde Park. In 1948 she married Benjamin Leach. They were parents of four children. They lived in several Vermont towns and spent their latter years together in Montpelier. They divorced in 1969. In 1970 Julie married Bernard (Buzz) Barton, Sr. They lived many years in Montpelier and then moved to Barre. They became snowbirds for eight years, spending winters in Zephyrhills, FL, and lived year-round in Zephyrhills for six more years until Buzz’s death in 2012. Julie continued living in Florida until 2017 when she moved to Shelburne to be closer to family as her eyesight began to deteriorate. Julie was employed as an accountant for The Maunsell Company and for the State of Vermont at the Department of Public Safety, State Treasurer’s Office and the Office on Aging until retirement. Julie enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, playing cards, camping, square dancing, swimming and spending time with family – especially her grandchildren. She was the church organist and choir director at the Second Congregational Church during her time in Hyde Park and was a long-time member of Bethany Church in Montpelier where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the soup kitchen. Julie is survived by her children Mary Jane Leach, of Belgrade, Serbia; Gretchen O’Shea, of Tiverton, R.I.; Sean Leach and his wife Faith, of Williston; and Katherine Leach, of Montpelier; and stepchildren Bernard Barton Jr. and his wife Virginia of Seabrook, NH; and Joan Evans of Pittsfield, MA. She leaves grandchildren Jack, Patrick and Sinead O’Shea; Jennifer Leach Burrall and Kathleen Leach; and Tyler and Samuel Weedon; as well as great grandchildren Ryan and Ronan O’Shea; Delaney O’Shea; Aidan Lavoie and Lochlan Burke; and Ronan Burrall. She leaves step-grandchildren Kathleen Borowsky, Maureen Kirby and Andrew Barton; and step-great grandchildren Allison, Jacob, William, and Aidan Borowsky; Isabella Kirby; and Jack and Alex Barton. She was predeceased by her first husband, Benjamin Leach; second husband Bernard Barton Sr.; parents Oscar Herbert Cooke and Belle Cooke; and siblings Alan Cooke, Sara Jane Gilio, David Cooke, an infant brother, and Herbert Cooke Jr. A celebration of life will be held at Bethany Church in Montpelier on June 10th at 1 o’clock. Burial of her cremains will follow at the Village Cemetery in Hyde Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Church, 115 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602.
