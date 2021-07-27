Julie Lyn Bancroft WILLIAMSTOWN — Julie Lyn Bancroft, 57, of Williamstown, passed away unexpectedly in her home on May 7, 2021. Julie was born in Berlin, Vermont, on Feb. 12, 1964, to Jean and Harry Bancroft. She attended schools in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School. Julie was very selfless. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family and friends. Julie is survived by her daughter, Patty Sherman, of Barre, Vermont, and her son, Harry Bancroft, of Barre, Vermont; along with her brother, Nelson Bancroft, of Williamstown, Vermont. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins. Julie was predeceased by her sister, Penny Bancroft, and husband, Michael Sherman. There will be no calling hours. Services are private.
