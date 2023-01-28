Julie Flynn NORTHFIELD — On January 22, 2023, Julie Flynn, age 64, died at the McClure Miller Respite house in Colchester, Vermont. Julie was born on March 27, 1958 in Montpelier, Vermont to Constance Demasi and Arnold Flynn. She grew up in Roxbury, where she created many long time friendships. Julie spent her entire career at National Life Company, where she worked for 41 years before retiring in November of 2019. More recently, she enjoyed knitting and crafting, as well as playing bingo. She also loved going to The Rustic for dinner with her partner, where they would catch up with friends. She especially enjoyed spending time in the new room her brother had built for her last spring. Julie leaves behind her partner of 50 years, Scott Baker, as well as her brother Andrew Flynn (Liz O’Connor), sister-in-law Mary Lou Ulatowski, niece Sarah Flynn, nephew Patrick Flynn and great-nephew Caleb Flynn. She also leaves behind her aunts Thelma Baroffio and Rita French, along with her extended Baker family. Julie was predeceased by her parents Constance and Arnold, as well as her brother Louis Flynn. There will be a celebration of Julie’s life in the spring/summer of 2023, all are welcome to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. When service information becomes available, it will be on their website at https://memorials.vtfuneralhomes.com/julie-flynn/5125539/index.php.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.