Julie Fandino BARRE — Julie Fandino, born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 4, 1969, died tragically in Barre, Vermont, on Oct. 12, 2020, as a result of domestic violence. Julie was born to Arthur and Virginia Wescott. Virginia later married Donald Lappie who raised Julie as his own. Julie always saw her greatest accomplishment and her pride and joy as her three children she shared with their father, James; James Jr. (Nicky), Anthony and Samantha. She also leaves her grandson, Aiden, whom she adored; and her fiancé and soulmate, Aaron Johnson of Vershire, Vermont Her siblings are Michael, Cheryl, Douglas, Holly, Debbie, Carl, Dawn, Amy, Holly, John-Michael, Denise, Frank and Beth. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as countless friends. Julie will be missed by her co-workers at the Price Chopper in Berlin, Vermont, where she was the bakery manager and had worked for over 25 years. Julie loved her time with family beyond anything else. She also loved skydiving, chasing waterfalls and cold Bud-Lights. Julie’s smiles and laughter were contagious to all who were blessed to be in her presence. Her newest adventure and love was hot-air ballooning with fiancé Aaron. A celebration of her life will take place at the Post Mills Airport, 202 VT Route 244, Thetford, Vermont, on Sunday, Oct. 25. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. A Service of Celebration will begin at approximately 2 p.m. Masks will be required. Social distancing will be maintained and it is asked that you adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please reach out before it is too late. Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-228-7395. Sexual Violence Hotline 1-800-489-7273. Contributions in Julie’s memory made be made to: The Vermont Network at Vtnetwork.org. Your willingness to stand with Julie and her family and friends will strengthen the statewide approach to ending violence and help support those impacted by violence in every community in Vermont. Your donation helps us amplify voices of collective impact, hope and resilience. With your gift, we will work to change the public narrative about the effects of domestic and sexual violence on communities in Vermont. Hale Funeral Home in Bradford is honored to be entrusted with the care of Julie and to have contributed to the Vermont Domestic Violence Network in her memory.
