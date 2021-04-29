Julie Doyle DeGoosh WEST BERLIN — Julie Alice Doyle DeGoosh, 87, passed quietly and peacefully at her home in Riverton, Vermont, on Friday, April 23, 2021. Julie was born on Friday, April 13, 1934, and always commented “that’s my excuse, what’s yours?” She was the ninth child born to John and Bertha Doyle of Chelsea, Vermont. Julie attended Chelsea High School and graduated in 1952. She was employed at Washington Electric in East Montpelier right out of high school and went on to work at Vermont Mutual Insurance Co. in Montpelier, Vermont. She was first married to Hector Trombly and lived in Barre, Vermont, and Chelsea, Vermont. They had two daughters, Maureen and Debbie. They divorced and she later married John DeGoosh. They owned Hardwick Motors Ford dealership and resided in East Craftsbury, Vermont, until she retired. At that point, she moved to live at different times with her daughters being the best mother, friend and grandmother she could be, and she was the best! Julie loved the Red Sox. She was an avid reader, loved her flowers, bingo, enjoyed listening to various country music and going for rides on back roads, especially if there was a hot fudge Sunday or a maple creemee involved. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Barre, Vermont, Legion. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren’s sports programs when she could. Julie is survived by her daughters, Maureen Allen and Debbie Gordon; grandchildren, Matthew Allen, Lacy Allen and Ian Gordon; great-grandchildren, J.C. Allen, Peyton Allen and Alexxander Pollard-Allen, whom she loved with all her heart. She was predeceased by her parents and eight siblings. She is greatly and lovingly missed. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Chelsea, Vermont. A private message of sympathy for the family may be made at www.boardwayand cilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
