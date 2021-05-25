Julie Doyle DeGoosh WEST BERLIN — The graveside service for Julie Alice Doyle DeGoosh, 87, who died April 23, 2021, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in Riverside Cemetery in Chelsea. Arrangements are by Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea.
