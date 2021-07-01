Julian Miana rites BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Julian Miana, 96, of Glenmont, New York, and formerly of Barre, was held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. He passed away on June 17, 2021, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in New York. The pall was placed on his casket by his daughters, Mary Johnson, Julie Dutil and Donna Griffith. The Rev. Patrick J. Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Organist and vocalist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloist Cece Barber in the hymns, “Here I Am, Lord,” “Morning Has Broken,” “Ave Maria,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “Song of Farewell” and “On Eagles' Wings.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by Rebecca Somaini, granddaughter, and Sarah Piontek, also a granddaughter, read from the New Testament. Father Forman read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Offertory gifts were presented at the altar by Sarah Piontek, Mary-Francis Byrne and Emily Griffith, all granddaughters. White roses were also presented by his great-grandsons, Caleb Johnson, Julian Johnson, Carter Somaini, Manuel Somaini, Mitchell Griffith, Samuel Piontek, Ryan Piontek and Noah Byrne. Words of remembrance were shared by his daughters, Donna Griffith and Mary Johnson. Father Patrick Forman led a prayer service with the family Sunday evening at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Pallbearers were Norman Dutil and Mark Marshall, both sons-in-law; Matthew Johnson, grandson;, Daniel Somaini and Seth Piontek and Matthew Byrne, grandsons-in-law. Burial followed in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, Vermont, where Daniel Pudvah, deacon of St. Monica Parish, read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Taps were sounded and the folded American flag was presented to Loucille Miana, wife of the deceased. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Lucky Bugger Winery in Randolph, Vermont, for a time of luncheon and sharing memories. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
