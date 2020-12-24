Judy A. Piper HARDWICK — Judy A. Piper, 77, of Hardwick died peacefully on Dec. 16, 2020, at her daughter’s residence. She was born July 19, 1943, in Elgin, Illinois, the daughter of the late Alfred E. and Leatha G. (Hutson) Piper. She graduated Elgin High School in 1960. While working at the Elgin Watch Co., she met and later married Brian K. Neil. They lived in San Diego, California, before settling in Essex Junction, Vermont. Judy supported Brian in the development of Land Air Suzuki, and the Wheel House Suzuki in Montpelier while raising their three children. She later married the late Paul Savoie, and worked for Capitol Coin and Currency in Montpelier, and was employed as a personal caregiver in the central Vermont area for many years. Judy is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Neil of Vermont; son, R. Keith Neil of Vermont; son, Scott A. Neil of Utah; four grandsons, two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren; partner, Stephen E. Holcomb of Vermont. Funeral services will be in the Spring. A full obituary can be viewed at www.guareandsons.com/obituaries.
