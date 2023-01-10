Judith W. Farnham PLAINFIELD — Judith W. “Judy” Farnham, 78, of the Middle Road, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with her family at her bedside. Born on October 27, 1944, in Haverhill, NH, she was the daughter of Joseph and Geraldine (Brown) Wheeler. She lived in Newbury, VT as a young child, before her family moved to Plainfield where she attended elementary school and graduated from Marshfield Plainfield High School with the class of 1963. On May 18, 1963, she married Darrell K. Farnham in South Royalton, VT. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield. Darrell passed away in 2002. Judy was employed as a Licensed Nurses Assistant (LNA) for over 40 years with McFarland House in Barre, the Central Vermont Medical Center and Woodridge Nursing Home, both in Berlin. Survivors include her daughters Lisa Ann and her husband, Jorge of Mechanicsville, VA and Alice and her husband, Charles of Barre Town, VT; her son Lloyd and his wife, April of Plainfield, VT; her grandchildren Nicole, Adam, Kaitlyn, Hayden, Emily, Drew, and Mariah; her three great-grandchildren; her siblings Duane, Harold, Phyllis, Jean, Joe, and Joni as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Darrell K. Farnham, and her sister Jan. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
