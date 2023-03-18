Judith M. Deep BARRE TOWN — Judith McLeod Deep, 87, passed away on Wednesday March 15, 2023, after a long illness. Born on April 16, 1935, in Barre, she was the daughter David and Freda (Belville) McLeod. She attended Spaulding High School and then graduated from St. Luke’s Nursing School in New York City. On September 1, 1956, she married David P. Deep of Barre, who was in the Marines and based in Oceanside, California. After having three girls, she started her nursing career at Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, MA while her husband was working on his master's degree. The family moved to Bridgewater, MA where she briefly worked as a registered nurse at the Bridgewater Nursing Home. In 1964, she became the only nurse at Bridgewater State College and ran the infirmary for five years by herself. As the college grew, she expanded the department to overseeing six nurses and became the Associate Director of Health Services until her retirement in 1989. Survivors include daughters Beth Correia and her husband, Stephen of Taunton, MA; Nancy Henderson of Hampton, NH; and Karen Smith and her husband, Steven of Powder Springs, GA; her granddaughters Ashley Correia and Heather Correia of Taunton, MA; her grandsons David Henderson of Quincy, MA and Gregory Smith and his wife, Brooke, of Powder Springs, GA; her great-granddaughter Amelia Smith and her brother-in-law Richard Deep of Barre, VT as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband David P. Deep. A graveside service to celebrate and honor her life will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, VT at a date and time to be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Judy and David Deep Endowed Scholarship Fund at Bridgewater State University. Please make checks payable to: BSU Foundation, PO Box 42, Bridgewater, MA 02324 or https://www.bridgew.edu/alumni/giving Dean David and Judy Deep Endowed Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
