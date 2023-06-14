Judith L. Hudson BARRE TOWN — There will be a Celebration of Life for Judith L. Hudson on Saturday, June 17th at the Barre American Legion from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Please bring a non perishable food item to donate to the Vermont Food bank in her honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.