Judith L. Earle EAST BARRE — Judith L. Earle, 72, of Hillside Avenue, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Born on June 7, 1949, in St. Albans, she was the daughter of Martin and Mary (Crowder) Decell, one of five children, and she grew up in numerous foster homes. Judith graduated from Barton Academy in 1967 and then went to Community College of Vermont where she obtained a degree in social work. After college, she worked for many years at Chittenden Bank before becoming disabled due to a stroke. On Aug. 5, 1991, she married Michael Earle. They made their home in East Barre. She was professed as Sister Margaret in the Church of the Crucified One in Moretown in 1996. Judith was a member of the Lake Champlain Squares and enjoyed watching square dancing. Survivors include her husband, Michael Earle; her four stepchildren, Sonja Walbridge and her husband, Porter, Sandra Taylor, Michael Earle Jr. and his wife, Angela, and Mark Earle and his wife, Jennifer; numerous grandchildren; and her siblings, George Decell, Nancy Beaulieu and Earl Decell; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two children at birth; her twin sister, Mary, also at birth; and her stepson-in-law, Jack Taylor. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Eden Cemetery at a date and time to be announced in the spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
