Judith Howard Miller MONTPELIER — Judith Howard Miller, formerly of Montpelier, died on February 11, 2023, at Mayo Residential Care in Northfield, Vermont. She celebrated her 100th birthday on September 27th and the birth of her sixth great grandchild on February 1st. For over fifty years, Judith and husband Adair lived in Andover and Gloucester, MA, raising their family, sailing, and traveling. Judith volunteered and worked for Oxfam America for many years. She enjoyed gardening and the symphony, had a great sense of style, and was an excellent cook. Upon relocating to Montpelier to be closer to family, Judith quickly made friends, became a volunteer with the Vermont Historical Society and especially loved living close to downtown. She was predeceased by her husband Adair Miller and son Dusty (Adair Miller, Jr.) and brothers Frank and Phillip Howard. She is survived by sons Bryan Miller (Patricia) and Conrad Miller (Marilyn) and daughter-in-law Elise Miller. She is also survived by grandchildren Paige (Brent) Buck, Stephanie (Mariano Klocek) Miller, Matthew (Katherine) Miller and Lindsay (Dave) Peterson and great grandchildren Lucy and Branch Peterson, Ramon and Emiliano Klocek, and Conrad and Ainsley Miller. Several nieces and nephews survive as well. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to all of the staff of Mayo Healthcare and longtime caregivers Nancy Farrell and Wendy Blakeman for their kind and loving support of Judith. Services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.
