Judith Fay (Fleurrey) Bracken SAINT JOHNSBURY - Judith Fay “Judy” (Fleurrey) Bracken embraced into God’s eternal heavenly kingdom May 19, 2020. Born on her grandmother’s birthday June 30th, 1957 in Montpelier. Judy is now reunited with her beloved mother Pauline Ethlyn Lawrence and grandmother Julia Della (Croteau) Lawrence. Judy’s home in St Johnsbury gave her peace and comfort she so richly deserved. Her companion and love of her life, a black Labrador retriever, Sebastian “Sabi”, stayed loyally at her side. Judy’s devoted family she loved so dearly will grieve their loss, treasure her memory and find solace in their faith knowing she is within the enfolding arms of the Lord: Sisters - Linda M. St. John (Ronnie), Nancy J. Slade (Gene), Carol M. Merchant (Steve) and brother Buddy Fleurrey (Cathy) and her nieces and nephews. Judy’s love and joy were spread to her family and neighboring friends with seasonal flowers blooming in her garden and veranda, her gifts of homemade jellies and preserves and her crocheted quilts and butterflies to brighten someone’s day. She enjoyed preparing foods in her Vermont country kitchen for those who encircled happiness in her life and especially delighted in baking and sharing Amish breads and recipes. Her family expresses their gratitude to Judy’s trusted friend, neighbor, and dependable Uber driver Geoffrey and to the endearing ladies, Tina, Karen, and Michelle at St. Johnsbury Community National Bank for their personally selected gift basket and cheerful visit to Judy’s home during her illness. Judy once said, “I want friends that give me happiness and I want to share my happiness with my friends”. Her family extends heartfelt acknowledgement and appreciation for the compassion and supportive care Judy received by her Hospice Palliative care physician, Dr. Mary Ready and Dr. Ready’s nurse team at Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and to the nursing staff at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center – with special acclaim to Judy’s nurse, Sandy, an angel of mercy who not only gave compassionate and skilled nursing care to Judy but also communicated with family regarding Judy’s plan of care. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested contributions be made to an animal rescue and/or animal refuge shelter of choice. There will be no formal funeral service or visitations. A private memorial will be arranged by family at a later date. Judy’s faith abided in Christ’s written word, “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4 NKJV - nds
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.