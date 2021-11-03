Judith Cooper Reed CHELSEA — Judith Elthea Cooper Reed passed away peacefully at her home in Chelsea, Vermont, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, alongside longtime companion, Paul Osgood. Judith "Judy" was born Oct. 8, 1946, to Albert Clyde Cooper and Alberta Quick Cooper, in Middletown, New York, and grew up on a small dairy farm in Bullville, New York. Judy graduated from Pine Bush High School then attended East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. Her love of children led her to a lifelong career in early education. Once graduating college, she moved to Fair Haven, Vermont, and began her career as a first-grade teacher. After a year in Fair Haven, and one year in Tunbridge, she moved to what would become her lifelong home in Chelsea and began her 40-year tenure as a first-grade teacher at the Chelsea Public School and receiving the 2004 UVM College of Education and Social Services Outstanding Vermont Teacher Award. In addition to being an educator, she was active in coaching several sports and eventually filled the role of athletic director. Judy was a constant fixture at Chelsea Public School sporting events either at the scorer's table or on the sidelines. These efforts earned Judy statewide recognition, including induction into the Vermont Principals Association Hall of Fame and in 2014-15, she was awarded the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association award for outstanding service. While coaching and developing young athletes, she also took great pleasure in playing sports in central Vermont women’s leagues, in particular, basketball and softball. The latter of which she played for nearly five decades competing with, and against, those whom she had once coached, bridging generations over several decades. Off the field, Judy had a passion for animals. She developed a great love for horses fostered by a longtime friendship with the late Hall of Fame Horse trainer, Harold Childs. Through this relationship, she developed several lifelong friends while participating and coordinating various horseshows throughout the region. Equaling her love for horses was her love for her Springer Spaniels, Grady, Jack and Abbie. Her love for children did not wane after retirement. She spent most of her later years caring for neighborhood and community children in her home. Many of these children were children of former students from years past. Once again bridging generations within the community in which she was often seen on a lawnmower during the summer mowing lawns throughout the village. Judy is survived by her companion of 26 years, Paul Osgood, of Chelsea; son Cory Reed (Maria) and daughter Miranda, of Port Byron, New York, and son Casey Reed, of Warren’s Gore; her former husband, Chris, from Plainfield; and a brother, Albert, of Montgomery, New York. Also surviving are Paul’s children whom she treated as her own, Adam (Jessica) and their children, Brooke and Faith, of Bradford, and Chad (Ashley) Osgood and their children, Jayde, Byrklee and Brantley, of Fountain, North Carolina. Judy was predeceased by her mother and father, Alberta and Clyde Cooper. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Chelsea, Chelsea, Vermont, with Pastor Bill Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Riverside Cemetery, Chelsea, Vermont. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
God Bless you, Judy. I enjoyed our relationship with you as athletic directors and coaches between Chelsea and Twinfield...you are among the chosen
