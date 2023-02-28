Judith A. Sanger Vanesse WILDER — Judith (Judy) A. Sanger Vanesse, 74, formerly of Montpelier, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 24, 2023, at her home in Wilder, VT. Born August 15, 1948, in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late C. Robert and Eleanor (Yorgey) Koch. Judy grew up in Glen Cove, New York on the North Shore of Long Island, where her life-long love of music began. Studying piano from a young age, Judy started her career with RCA Records in New York City working with acclaimed composers and pianists including Van Cliburn and Arthur Rubinstein. In the 1970s, she fell in love with Bermuda, where she was selected to study at the Royal Schools of Music, started a family, and lived for over a decade. Judy was a gifted pianist and vocalist and dedicated her life to sharing the gift of music as a piano teacher to children and adults throughout Vermont. In the 1990s, Judy was the founding director of the Monteverdi Music School, that provides education and performance opportunities for students in the community. She continued teaching as long as her health allowed, and loved her students like family, taking every opportunity to highlight their many accomplishments. In 2006, Judy met her husband, Paul W. Vanesse. They were married on July 21, 2007, and made their home in Wilder, VT. It was there she joined and volunteered for the Music Link Foundation, a national program connecting low-income families and students with professional music teachers willing to reduce their fee to make the lessons more affordable, while collecting and gifting donated instruments when possible. Judy was a driving force behind the foundation’s expanded reach throughout the Northeast region. When she wasn’t donating her time and talents to Music Link, Judy loved to spend time by the ocean at Nubble Lighthouse and Wells Beach, Maine, and cherished her many grandchildren. Her quick wit and warm smile were infectious, and even when words failed her, she never stopped showing her pride and love of being a grandma. Judy is survived by her husband, Paul W. Vanesse of Wilder, VT, daughters, Meredith Sanger of Tampa, FL, Jennifer Sanger and her husband Joseph LaFrance of Huntingtown, MD, sister Linda McMahon of Fort Worth, FL, stepchildren Jason and Stacy Vanesse of Plainfield, NH, and many grandchildren. Her mother and father preceded her in death. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 2, from 3:30-5:00PM at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, VT. Closing prayers and eulogy, which will be streamed live, will be offered by Pastors David Asel and Malcolm Hall at 5:00PM. A celebration of life and graveside committal service will be held in the spring. The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT is honored to be assisting Judy’s family. Condolences may be shared to her family at online guestbook, at www.knightfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Music Link Foundation, 1043 N. McKinley Road, Arlington, VA 22205. The easiest way to donate to the foundation is to access the website, musiclinkfoundation.org, and select the donate button in the upper right corner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.