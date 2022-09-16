Judith A. McEntyre SANIBEL, FL — Judith Anne Gleyseen “Judi” McEntyre, 82, of Sanibel, Florida, formerly of Plainfield and Montpelier, Vermont, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a lengthy battle with dementia. Judi was born on January 25, 1940, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of Leland and Margaret W. Gleysteen. She attended school in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and upon graduation enrolled in Goddard College, in Plainfield, Vermont, where she became engaged to Joseph McEntyre. A year at Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School followed, and Judi successfully graduated and returned to Goddard where she graduated and married Joe. Joe established a law firm with Judi as clerk, and she rapidly acquired sufficient legal knowledge to pass the Vermont Bar without attending law school. They became the proud parents of Holly and Corey and in time welcomed 3 grandchildren, Nick, Mike, and Kaitlyn. Succeeding years saw establishment of a benevolent homeowner’s association and ownership of a general store in Plainfield. A move to Montpelier was next on their horizon, where Judi continued working in the legal department of National Life Insurance Company until 1997. Judi also served as a Vermont Justice of the Peace and chaired the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women. On retirement, they relocated to Sanibel, Florida, where Judi loved to walk miles of beaches and collect seashells. She was also home to many feline friends, most recently Cat Stevens and Mimi. Judi was predeceased by her parents and sister Janet. Judi is survived by her loving husband Joe; children Holly and Corey; mother-in-law Helen; sisters Meg and Glen; caregiver Marcy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is TBD. Judi was grace personified and her quiet beauty will long be remembered by her family and friends. Those wishing to honor Judi’s legacy are encouraged to donate to any of the following: League of Women Voters; Southern Poverty Law Center; Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater; National Multiple Sclerosis Society; Central Vermont Humane Society; Lee County Domestic Animal Services; C.R.O.W. Clinic; FISH of SANCAP; and HOPE Hospice (Fort Myers), which helped to care for Judi during her final months.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.