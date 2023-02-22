Juanita V. Field MONTPELIER — On December 26, 2022, Juanita Virginia Field née Baird died peacefully at the age of 95 of natural causes, with her family at her side. Juanita was born October 24, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio, and spent her childhood in Cleveland, visiting her grandparents’ farm in Salem, Ohio, in the summer. Juanita met her future husband, Andrew Robert Field, when she stopped to watch Andrew fix his bike on the sidewalk in their neighborhood. He looked at her and said: “What do you want? Get lost kid.” And there, at the tender ages of 13 and 14, began their lifetime love affair that endured and flourished for 74 years. Juanita attended Heidelberg College in Ohio from 1945-1947; and Andy went off to WWII to serve in the military police in Nuremburg, Germany. After the war, Juanita and Andrew married in Cleveland, on September 13, 1947. Their marriage was grounded in their shared Christian faith, and was an example of devotion, commitment, and true love. While Andrew attended Cleveland Marshall law school, Juanita worked as a secretary and administrative assistant. They were blessed with four daughters: Nora C. Catano, née Field (1954), and Sarah L. Field (1957), both born in Ohio; and Elizabeth A. Altmann, née Field (1959) and Emily V. Hutchison, née Field (1967), both born in Vermont. Juanita and Andy provided their four daughters with a happy childhood in a secure and loving family. Their girls were the light of their life, and the feeling was mutual. In 1959, Andrew was offered a job at National Life Insurance Company and the family moved to Montpelier, Vermont and lived on College Street and later, on Spring Hollow Lane. Around 1977, Andrew opened a private law practice and Juanita joined her husband as his secretary and office manager to build a successful business until their retirement some 35 years later. After retirement, they spent summers in Vermont and winters in Florida until Andrew’s death in 2014. Thereafter, Juanita continued to reside in Montpelier, VT in their family home until her death in 2022. While the girls were young, Juanita was a stay-at-home mother, homemaker, excellent cook, hostess, seamstress, pianist and voracious reader. The Field home was a gathering place open to all. Many days were spent around the kitchen table playing games and talking into the wee hours of the morning with Mom. Many days and nights were joyously and boisterously spent at the dinner table and piano celebrating holidays and life’s milestones with her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and many dear lifelong friends. Juanita, and her husband were members of St. Monica Parish and for many years they both served as elementary classroom volunteers, both in Vermont and Florida, as reading and math tutors, and teaching religious education classes. Juanita was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, and to their great sorrow, by their oldest daughter, Nora in 2006. Juanita was also predeceased by her 3 siblings, and her parents, John and Anna Baird. She is survived by her niece Barbara Sumpter and her husband Dennis; and by her daughters: Sarah, and grandchildren Matthew and Julia; Elizabeth and her husband William, and grandchildren Andrew, Allison, and Maggie; and Emily and her husband Christopher, and grandson David; and by Nora’s children (grandchildren) Mari, Christopher and Julian; and 13 great grandchildren. There are no calling hours. A Christian celebration of life followed by a barbecue will be held June 17, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Sarah Field, in Orange, Vermont. Friends are welcome.
