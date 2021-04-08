Juanita R. Blake WATERBURY — Juanita R. Blake, 72, of Waterbury passed away unexpectedly in her son’s home on Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021. Born in Williamstown on Sept. 19, 1948, to the late George and Leona (Rutledge) Ramsey. On Feb. 21, 1965, Juanita was married to Ronald E. Blake in West Newbury. Shortly after they started a family, they moved to Waterbury where Juanita was a great mother and also watched many children for her neighbors. Later on, Juanita became a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn in Waterbury before changing jobs to work for the O’Brien Cleaning Service of Waterbury. Juanita worked for the O’Briens for many years. Later, Juanita worked on her own cleaning houses to eventually cleaning only for a short list of people, John and Val Vincent being her last clients (whom she cherished) before retiring in 2018. In her leisure time, Juanita enjoyed spending time with family, even enjoying watching her sons and grandchildren race at Bear Ridge Speedway where Juanita was a very vocal supporter. She also enjoyed crosswords and word search puzzles, as well as being outside as much as possible. Her son, Brian, got her a dog, Rebel, that Juanita loved, as well. Not to say the least, Juanita immensely enjoyed seeing her great-grandbabies, Layla and Arabella, on a daily basis. Juanita loved spending time with family. Juanita is loved and mourned by her family: her sons, Brian Blake of Waterbury, Edward Blake of Northfield, Jason Blake and his wife, Dawn, of Duxbury. Juanita also has 12 grandchildren, Corey Blake, Jonathan Blake, Bonnie Boyce, Matthew Blake, Joseph Blake, Heidi Martin, Taylor King, Elizabeth King, Nathaniel King, Jacob Blake, Maegan Blake-Whitaker and Ronald Blake II; and three great-grandbabies, Jasmine Campbell-Blake, Layla Whitaker-Blake and Arabella Whitaker-Blake. Juanita was predeceased by a granddaughter, Rebecca McCann; two sisters, Dolly Alger, Verna Belanger; and her husband of 50 years, Ronald Blake. A graveside service will be held in the Middlesex Center Cemetery later this spring or summer. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). To send online condolences, please visit us at www.perkinsparker.com.
