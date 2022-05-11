Joyce S. Winchester NORTHFIELD — Joyce S. Winchester, 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 9, 2022, at Mayo Rehab & Continuing Care in Northfield, Vermont. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Winchester, in 2015. Joyce had been a resident at Mayo since 2014. Previously, she and her husband, Leon Winchester, had resided at their home on Windywood Road in Barre, Vermont, for over five decades. She was born in Barre, Vermont, on Oct. 9, 1933, the eldest child of Emmons and Ruth (Austin) Sargent. She grew up with her younger brother, Charles Sargent, at the Maple Lane farm in West Cabot which had been in the family since the early-1800s. Her father was a founding member of the Cabot Cooperative Creamery. Joyce graduated from Cabot High School as valedictorian of her class in 1951 and went on to receive an undergraduate degree from the University of Vermont. Following graduation, she began teaching Home Economics at the Danville High School. On June 26, 1955, Joyce married Leon Winchester, of South Ryegate, and they began their married life together in Danville – the beginning of what would ultimately lead to 60 years together. In 1960, Leon and Joyce built a new home in Barre Town where they raised their family and resided until 2014. Joyce was a devoted mother, raising four sons while managing her household, as well as being very active in the Barre Congregational Church and community organizations. She was well-known for her many years as a volunteer judge at the Tunbridge World’s Fair annual baking and home goods contest. Joyce, herself, was a remarkable cook and talented craftsperson and made a variety of handmade quilts and decorative items which she sold at the fair. Joyce is survived by two of her sons, Steven Winchester and his wife, Hana, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and James Winchester and his wife, Susanne, of Manhasset, New York. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Karen Winchester, East Montpelier, and Suzanne Winchester, Concord, New Hampshire; and grandchildren, Hana, Eva, Kayla, Janna, Jake, Christopher, Erich, Maggie, Joanna and Laura Winchester. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at the Winchester family burial plot in Hope Cemetery.
