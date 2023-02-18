Joyce "Steve" Rhodes EAST MONTPELIER — Joyce “Steve” Rhodes died three years ago, on February 20, 2020, and is still greatly missed. She lived a long life full of art, travel, friends, and family. She just missed dealing with the COVID epidemic. She died at home in East Montpelier, Vermont, a week after a stroke, with family, under the wonderful hospice care of Central Vermont Home and Hospice. Because of hospice, and her advance directive, she was able to die at home, as was her fervent wish, peacefully, with no unnecessary medical interventions. She died at age 91. She was a strong woman, who led a rich and varied life, with many wonderful friends. She deeply valued these friendships. Joyce was born October 2, 1928, in Rose Valley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lucie Loring Logan Stephens and the artist Daniel Owen Stephens. An alumna of the School in Rose Valley and the George School (where she got her nickname “Steve”), she attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts where her grandmother, the artist Alice Barber Stephens, had been a student and mentor, and received her BFA in Painting and Design from the University of New Mexico (UNM) in 1950. Although her family was deeply rooted in Pennsylvania, once Joyce got to Albuquerque, she never looked back. Known as “Steve” for the rest of her life, for most of her career she worked as a graphic designer, then publications director, for the University of New Mexico. She retired in 1992 as Publications Manager and Associate Director of Public Affairs for the University. Joyce lived in Albuquerque for over 50 years, and was a passionate lover of the Southwest, with a deep admiration for its history and cultures. She collected art and jewelry from artists all over the state. One of her many graphic design projects was designing “Seven Families in Pueblo Pottery,” the catalogue for a 1994 UNM exhibit of seven families of pueblo artists. She only moved back east in 2001, to be a companion and support for her widowed sister, Barbara Starr, in East Montpelier. Joyce was a member of the Albuquerque Press Club for many years, serving on the board of directors and taking part in many events, including the Club’s annual watermelon seed spitting contest; and acting and dancing in Club variety shows. She was a member of CASE, the Council for Advancement and Support of Education, and served on the board of directors. She also served on the board of directors of Friends of Art, in support of the UNM Art Museum. During her career, she received numerous awards from CASE, NSPRA (the National School Public Relations Association), New Mexico Press Women, and the Society for Technical Communications. Joyce was an experienced world traveler. Usually with her close friend Frankie McCarty-Gallegos, she visited over thirty countries during her long life. Travel also included camping with friends. She loved camping, and did it her own style. One memorable trip with her niece was traveling north from Albuquerque along the spine of the Rocky Mountains with two huge coolers, dining on chilled Vichyssoise, marinated steaks, and always, margaritas. She was a consummate craftsperson and stylish dresser, sewing elegant clothes, embroidering, creating colorful paper projects, and always, making jewelry. A dog lover all her life, she was a passionate supporter of wildlife. In Vermont, she was a strong supporter of the Nature Conservancy, Death With Dignity, and attended hearings at the State House in support of gay marriage. Married twice, to Mo Trumbull and then David Rhodes, she had no children of her own, but loved her family very much. We still miss her greatly. Her family survivors include her niece and nephew, Loring Starr (Michael Dworkin) and Owen Starr; her great-nieces and nephews Jesse Montoya, Landa Worley (Tyler Worley), Alice Sky, and Sam Dworkin; her great-great niece, Rosa Will Sky, and great-great nephew Dominick Sky. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Barbara Stephens Starr, and her beloved great nephew, Kail Jacy Montoya. Joyce donated her body to the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, the Nature Conservancy, or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.