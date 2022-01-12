Joyce N. Morale BARRE — Joyce Nichols Morale, 89, of Penfield, New York, formerly a longtime Barre resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with her family surrounding her. Born on July 7, 1932, in Santa Monica, California, she was the daughter of Ira Jay and Elizabeth Marion (Bates) Nichols, of Essex, Vermont. Joyce attended school in California. She later moved with her mother back to Vermont after the death of her father. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950 and attended the University of Vermont, where she earned a degree in Dental Hygiene. On Dec. 18, 1954, Joyce married Alphonse Morale, a dentist, in Barre, where they made their home. She worked side by side with him as a dental hygienist, then cared for him until his passing in 2001. Joyce was also a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She loved to go to the seashore where she enjoyed sand, sunshine and her favorite lobster meal. She cherished her grandchildren. She was well loved by many, and was known for her French twist hairstyle, her friendly smile and her gentle manner. Survivors include her children, John Morale (Lynda DeWitt), of Wolcott, Vermont, James Morale (Patricia), of Pittsford, Vermont, Jane Morale (Glen Zagorski), of Penfield, New York, and Judith Mariotti (Lewis), of Webster, New York; five grandchildren, Anna, Amy and Kristen Morale, and Charlie and James Durkin; as well as her niece, Donna Gagne, and her cousin, Robert Bates. A Mass of Remembrance to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Burial will be private and there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404; or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.