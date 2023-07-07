Joyce Haggett LaMountain ADAMANT — A celebration of life for Joyce Haggett LaMountain will be held on Sat, July 15 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the VFW Post 792 at 1 Pioneer St in Montpelier. Burieal to follow at the Cutler Cemetery on Upper Main St in Montpelier,
