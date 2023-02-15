Joyce H. LaMountain ADAMANT — Joyce Haggett LaMountain of Adamant, VT, died February 12, 2023, at the age of 90 at Central Vermont Hospital after a short illness. Joyce was born January 31, 1933 in Waterville, ME to Donald and Lucy McLean. She moved to Vermont at a young age and attended Montpelier Schools. She married Albert Haggett (deceased) and later was married to Woodrow LaMountain. Joyce had multiple jobs in sales management of several local stores and because of her love of plants, she opened her own nursery, Pic A Posey Gardens. She also did plant maintenance for several businesses in the Montpelier area. She is survived by her husband, Woodrow, her three children, Alice Bussino (Darrell) of Arizona, Sherry Gallison (Chuck) of Montpelier and John Haggett (Marcia) of Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Darrell Bussino (Amy), Yvonne Bussino, David Gallison (Janelle), Dody Brousseau (Eric), Jeremy Haggett (Moriah), Josh Haggett, Christopher Haggett (Carolyn) and many much loved great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Tom Haggett, her sister Jean Murdock, brother, Donald McLean and brother, Fred Parsons. A memorial service is to be determined at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.