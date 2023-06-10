Josiah Klinger CABOT — Josiah (Jesse) Klingler, beloved son of Diana and Ken Klingler of Cabot, died suddenly on March 31, 2023 from an undetected-brain aneurysm. He was one week shy of his 39th birthday. Jesse arrived on April 6, 1984 to brighten our lives and be loved by his sister, Rebekah. It wasn’t too many years before we realized he was always about a half step ahead of us. He was engaging, curious, and quick witted, which kept everyone on their toes. As a teenager, Jesse’s interests were multifaceted. He pursued an interest in music, learning the piano and guitar. A focus on history led him to reenacting with local Revolutionary War groups. He learned to sail, kayak and waterski on Rangeley Lake in Maine in between the time spent learning to fix lawn mower engines with his Grampa. Skiing and later snowboarding at Burke Mountain with friends and family was a winter passion. Fishing with his dad was a springtime ritual. As a student at Cabot School he found intrigue and accomplishment in mathematics. This set him on the path to become an engineer in his adult life. Jesse earned a green and gold scholarship from UVM upon graduating from Cabot School. He entered the engineering school and proceeded to graduate with honors from the electrical engineering department four years later. After several jobs of differing complexities, he signed on with Northern Power Systems of Barre focusing on wind turbine coding and storage battery development. He valued his professional growth with them and continued his education of replacement technologies for fossil fuel dependence. He had recently been hired by NRG Systems in Hinesburg as a senior firmware engineer. Jesse constantly challenged mainstream assumptions about the responsibilities we have as stewards of the earth. He supported multiple charities whose missions required purposeful thought to how our lives impact the planet. In keeping with his desire to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible, Jesse purchased hybrid cars and was converting his home to be solar powered. There are many people devastated by the loss of this remarkable man: his parents, his sister Rebekah, brother-in-law Michael Henderson, niece Ariya, and nephew Elijah; his many aunts, uncles and cousins; friends and colleagues. Jesse’s memorable laughter will be missed by all who knew him. We would like to thank all medical personnel who assisted in Jesse’s care: the ambulance crews; CVH medical staff; UVMC trauma unit staff and the organ donation staff. Their support and comfort during this unthinkable experience was greatly appreciated. There will be no public service. In memory of Jesse please consider a donation to an environmentally responsible charity. Please honor Jesse in a way that comforts you. A private family celebration, serenaded by Grateful Dead albums, will happen later this summer.
