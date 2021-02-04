Joshua "Yoshi" Stanley BERLIN — It is with deepest sorrow that we announce Joshua Thurman "Yoshi" Stanley, age 27, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away suddenly on Jan. 28, 2021, while in the hospital. Joshua was born on May 12, 1993, in Berlin. He will be greatly missed every day by his mother, Mary Stridsberg of Berlin; his father and stepmother, James and Sondra Stanley of Waterbury; brothers Nicholas Stanley of Waterbury, Jamie White and Aiden Vilbrin of Berlin; and sister Elizabeth Wilder of Middlesex; grandparents Nancy Stanley of Waterbury, Michael Stridsberg of Virginia and Peter Jones of Barre; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by grandparents Thurman “Bucky” Stanley and Alice Jones. Joshua worked as a security officer for Sensor Security and was a talented and avid video game player. He leaves behind many friends whom he built relationships with through his online gaming. He loved to fish and play disc golf. Joshua loved animals and was fun, silly and gave great surprise bear hugs, just because. There will be a small graveside service on May 15, 2021, in the Berlin Corner Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at his mother's house in Berlin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.