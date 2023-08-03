Joshua M. Barnett MARSHFIELD — Joshua Mitchell Barnett, 33, of Marshfield, Vermont, died in a motorcycle accident on route 214 in East Montpelier on Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born on May 4, 1990, in Berlin, Vermont to Norbert Fred Barnett and Penny (Clark) Barnett. He grew up in Plainfield and Marshfield Vermont. He has two brothers, Norbert Freddy Barnett, and Ethan Barnett. He is a father of 3 beautiful children who he loved deeply; Westyn, 5, Kaydence, 4, and Madelyn, 1. He graduated from Twinfield High School and completed the State Electrical Apprenticeship Program. He was currently employed by Pike Industries as a Journeyman Electrician. His service will be held at United Grace Methodist Church in Plainfield, Vermont, on Thursday, August 10, at 11:00 am. There will be an immediate graveside service following at the South Cabot Cemetery at 575 Houghton Road in Cabot, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.