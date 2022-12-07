Joshua B. Young SOUTH ROYALTON — Joshua Brian Young, 32, of South Royalton, VT died unexpectedly on November 26, 2022. Joshua was born December 27, 1989 in Randolph, VT to Mother Tina Young. James came into his life when he was around 18 months old, months later they became a family. Josh made Tina a Mom and Grandmother for the first time, for that she will be forever grateful. Joshua graduated from Randolph Union High School in June of 2009. While in school Josh played every sport he could, he loved being active. He was also involved with the Boy Scouts and loved pine wood derby time. He was very proud of his derby car. Josh was a jack of all trades, he enjoyed Farming, Roofing, Construction, Masonry, plowing, and he was a great Mechanic. He loved tinkering on Farm Tractors and any vehicle he could. He was passionate about his work. Josh was a very hard worker. He also Loved to draw. These are just some of his many talents. Josh was a wonderful, spirited guy, who would help anyone out. Josh enjoyed being outside during the Summer, Spring, Fall, or Winter. He loved snowmobiling with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting with his Father, Grandfather and friends. Josh also enjoyed 4 wheeling, he loved going to Oliver’s cave, which he found while snowmobiling. Then took his family to see it. Joshua is survived by his parents, James and Tina Lyman, Brother, Preston Lyman, two sisters Ashley Lyman and Amanda Woodworth, his daughter Lillian Young, brother-in-law, Devyn Woodworth, a niece Bailey Woodworth, Grandparents, Nancy and Karl Young, Grandmother, Pat Lyman, along with many Aunts, Uncles, friends, co-workers and cousins. Josh is predeceased by his Grandfather, Charles Lyman. A celebration of life will be held on December 17th, 2022 from 12-4 P.M. At Summit Lodge, 111 Brush Hill Rd. Williamstown, VT. Day Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.dayfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.