Josephine M. Farnham WASHINGTON — Josephine M. Farnham, 93, a former longtime resident, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her daughter Linda’s house in Chelsea, surrounded by her family. Born on Nov. 30, 1928, in Washington, she was the daughter of Charles H. and Margaret (Tucker) Davis. She attended Washington Village School and later moved to Massachusetts and worked at Raytheon in Waltham. Upon her return to Vermont, she was employed by Rock of Ages Corp. which later became Sprague Electric. She worked there for 20 years until it closed. She then went to work for Merrimade in Barre until its closing and then was employed at the Washington Village School cafeteria for many years where she was known as Grammy Jo. On June 6, 1947, she married Wayne Farnham in Barre. They made their home in Barre for two years before moving to Washington. Wayne passed away in 2002. Josephine was a member of the Washington Baptist Church, where she served as a trustee and Sunday school director, teaching Sunday school for many years. She was also a 4-H leader and was Washington Citizen of the Year in 2000. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Family traditions were important to her, especially Christmas eve, attending the church service and family gathering afterwards. Survivors include her children, Robert Farnham, of Washington, Vermont, Pamela Grimard, of Georgia, Linda (Edward) Kuban, of Chelsea, Vermont, Carolyn (Kurt) Markham, of Florida, Beverly Farnham (Dean) Jackman, of Virginia, David Farnham, of Chelsea, Vermont, and Patricia (Norm) Trepanier, of Washington, Vermont; 18 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Kevin Farnham; her sons-in-law, Joseph Grimard and James Black; her daughters-in-law, Charlene and Beth Farnham; and her siblings, Chuck, Charles, Chester and Laura. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Washington Baptist Church, 2973 VT Route 110, Washington, Vermont. There are no calling hours. Inurnment will take place in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington in the spring. The family would like to thank the VNA of Vermont and New Hampshire, especially Hayley, for the loving care that Josephine received. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Vermont and New Hampshire, 88 Prospect St., White River Junction, VT 05001; or to the Washington Baptist Church, 2973 VT Route 110, Washington, VT 05875. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
